Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse makes up about 0.5% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,239,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,737,000 after purchasing an additional 402,465 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,888,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19,250.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,177,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,954 shares of company stock valued at $922,345 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.3%

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $194.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.85 and its 200 day moving average is $179.23. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

