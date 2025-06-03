Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $124.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

