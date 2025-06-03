Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $183.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.98. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.99 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.