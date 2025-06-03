Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Cut by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $668.66 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $600.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,400. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

