EWG Elevate Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

