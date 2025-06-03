iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,524,000 after buying an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.