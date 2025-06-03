EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,328,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,487,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after buying an additional 249,210 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,478,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,456,000 after buying an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 95,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

