Golden Ocean Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

Golden Ocean Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 0.9%

GOGL opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Ocean Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 778,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Golden Ocean Group worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.