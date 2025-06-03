InvesTrust Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

InvesTrust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. InvesTrust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

