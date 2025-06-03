Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.