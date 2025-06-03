Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 936.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,018,000 after buying an additional 385,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,216,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,327,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,138.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,092.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,205.23.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

