First Financial Corp IN Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,101,989,000 after buying an additional 1,473,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

