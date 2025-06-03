Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases 10,100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

