Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,421,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $834,556,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,200. The trade was a 79.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. This represents a 49.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,133 shares of company stock worth $51,914,997. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,054.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,749.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,700.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3,475.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.