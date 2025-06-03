Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a 27.3% increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Consolidated Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 41.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 6.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.