Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NHS opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Chris Kocinski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $111,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

