PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1%
NYSE SDHY opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $16.97.
