PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Get PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE SDHY opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHY. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 648.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 465.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.