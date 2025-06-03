Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,299 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 306,174 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

