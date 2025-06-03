Century Financial Co. (CYFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 11.1% increase from Century Financial’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Century Financial Trading Up 1.6%
OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57.
About Century Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Century Financial
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Chewy Stock Gets a New $7.1 Billion Investor and Analyst Upgrade
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.