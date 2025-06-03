Century Financial Co. (CYFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 11.1% increase from Century Financial’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Century Financial Trading Up 1.6%

OTCMKTS CYFL opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Century Financial has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

