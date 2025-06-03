Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,648 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $39.48.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

