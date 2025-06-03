LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after purchasing an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after acquiring an additional 199,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after purchasing an additional 694,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.14%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

