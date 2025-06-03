Kure Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $291.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.