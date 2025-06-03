VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:TBIL)

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 1st.
