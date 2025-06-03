RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 829.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of RPM International by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPM. Fermium Researc raised RPM International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.27.

RPM International Stock Down 1.1%

RPM opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

