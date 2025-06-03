Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 48,094 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,094 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.23% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 2.6%

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $32.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.