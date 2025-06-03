Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 62,423 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 73,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of YSEP stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

