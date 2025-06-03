Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires 26,774 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 545.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

