Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 231.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in SEA by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $169.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete Research raised SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEA

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.