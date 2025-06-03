Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Insulet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Insulet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $325.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $172.07 and a twelve month high of $329.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Insulet’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

