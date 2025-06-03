Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Raised by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 222,509 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 38,905 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

