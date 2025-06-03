Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:TYLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tactical Yield ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tactical Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TYLD opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Cambria Tactical Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

The Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (TYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that tactically allocates between fixed income securities and US T-Bills based on yield spreads. The fund may invest in bonds of any credit rating and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe TYLD was launched on Jan 4, 2024 and is issued by Cambria.

