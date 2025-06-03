Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 2,505,916 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 4,182.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505,916 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF accounts for 9.3% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 2.58% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $87,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

VFLO stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

