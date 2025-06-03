Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 147,477 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,477 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.18.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.