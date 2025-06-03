EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 8,844 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,040,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.95 and a one year high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

