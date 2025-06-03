Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5,829.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.53. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,456 shares in the company, valued at $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,812. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.