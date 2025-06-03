Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 540,185.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.