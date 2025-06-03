EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 1.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

