Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires 39,037 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 41,091.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,209,000. Walmart Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $10,374,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 660,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 380,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 363,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 310,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $112,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,529. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.36. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $555.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

