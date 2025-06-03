The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 96,078.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 9.4% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:GS opened at $598.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $183.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

