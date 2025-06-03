148,061 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 accounts for approximately 1.2% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.74% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 362,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 264,432 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 211,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 164,868 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 55,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.