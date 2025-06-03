EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $1.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GARP. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

GARP opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $445.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.47.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

