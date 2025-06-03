Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.2%

XYL opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

