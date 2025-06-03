Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $169.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

