Rialto Wealth Management LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $161.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $162.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

