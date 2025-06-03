Orser Capital Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after buying an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

GE stock opened at $247.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $248.10. The firm has a market cap of $263.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.