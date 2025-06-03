Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,082 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCMB. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

