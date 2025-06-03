Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in América Móvil by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 36,692.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 149,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

