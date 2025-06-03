Bremer Bank National Association Takes $9.23 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $325.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

