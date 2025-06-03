Heritage Family Offices LLP Buys 412 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average of $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

