Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CVS Health stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

